Belgian soccer goalie Arne Espeel collapsed on the field Saturday and died after stopping a penalty kick. He was only 25.

Espeel ‘s opponents, SK Westrozebeke from Staden, Belgium, kicked a penalty shot in the second half of their game against Espeel’s Winkel Sport B. While the keeper was able to stop the attempt, he suddenly collapsed on the field at Sint-Eloois-Winkel in the West Flanders Province.

The goalie reportedly dropped to the ground immediately after making the save, the New York Post reported.

The cause of Espeel’s death has not yet been reported.

Winkel sporting director Patrick Rotsaert reportedly called the death “a disaster and a shock to everyone.”

“Arne had been with the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and ready to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all, for his family and also our whole club,” Rotsaert added.

“The ball was still in play. Our goalkeeper got up as fast as possible to receive the ball, but then he fell,” assistant coach Stefaan Dewerchin said, according to the Daily Mail.

“It was really terrible to watch. All the players showered together after the incident. When the message came that our goalkeeper was dead, it was an unusually heavy blow. I think some players still don’t realize exactly what happened,” Dewerchin insisted.

First responders rushed to his side after he collapsed, and the player was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

“Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel,” a team statement reads. “We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought.”

After the game, fans gathered in a circle near the goal net to remember Espeel. And club members planned a walk through the streets of Sint-Eloois-Winkel to memorialize the player.

