WATCH: College Softball Player Injured After Hitting Grand Slam, Opponents Carry Her to Home Plate

In a grand act of good sportsmanship, a college softball team joined in unison to help an injured opponent round the bases after she hit a grand slam but twisted an ankle running from first to second.

During last Saturday’s game, Grand View University star Kaitlyn Moses hit a grand slam against Southeastern University just after passing first base, she fell to the ground, seemingly unable to continue her victorious run.

But her teammates were stunned by what happened next.

According to NAIA rules, team members cannot help an injured player run the bases. And if a player can’t round the bases, the runs will not count.

So, once Moses’ opponents realized that she could not finish her run after her grand slam, they gathered as a team to carry Moses around the bases to earn her run.

Southeastern players helped Moses touch second, third, and home in a grand display of good sportsmanship.

A video of the incident shows Moses lying on the ground in the infield, receiving attention from umpires and coaches, and then her opponents rising to the challenge.

Grand View University took to its Twitter account to celebrate SEU’s gallantry, writing, “GVU wins game 1, 7 to 4. This game was not about the win but about the amazing sportsmanship shown by SEU softball players. After a grand slam by Moses and injury, SEU players carried her to touch each base to allow her run to count.”

