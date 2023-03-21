Court Docs: Brett Favre ‘Knew’ Mississippi Funds Transfer was ‘Illegal’

Former Green Bay Packers star QB Brett Favre has maintained that he did not know that money he was involved with diverting to sports programs was illegally transferred from a Mississippi welfare fund. Still, a new filing claims he admitted in text messages that he knew the transfers were illegal.

Favre has been accused of conspiring with former head of Mississippi Department of Human Services chief John Davis who has been accused of transferring $8 million out of the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program to fund Favre’s sports gifts to the University of Southern Mississippi.

According to federal rules, TANF funds are not supposed to be used for any construction project. But, text messages between Favre and Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant show the two discussing the transfer of the funds for Favre’s project.

In Feb., Favre filed a motion to dismiss him from a lawsuit filed by the state seeking to recoup the lost millions illegally distributed from the TANF funds. But in its March 13 reply, the Mississippi Dept. of Human Services revealed several examples of messages they say prove that Favre was fully aware that the funding was being diverted from the welfare program illegally.

The state filing noted that Favre was seen in text messages suggesting they bribe Davis with an expensive new truck to help grease the skids for the fund transfers.

In another message, Favre reportedly asked if they could keep his part of the transfers “confidential.”

“Will the public perception be that I became a spokesperson for various state-funded shelters, schools, homes, etc….and was compensated with state money? Or can we keep this confidential” Favre reportedly asked Nancy New, the former head of a non-profit through which the funds were transferred.

New and her son have both been convicted of fraud and are helping prosecutors expand their case. And former program chief John Davis is already serving a lengthy jail sentence for the scheme.

Favre repaid about $600,000 in Oct. of 2021, money he accepted for speeches he never delivered.

