NWSLPA Demands FIFA Take Action to Correct ‘Offensive and Inauthentic’ Portrayal of ‘Players of Color’

It took a long time for female soccer players to make their way onto the official FIFA soccer video game. However, there’s still a problem. The National Women’s Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA) thinks the game portrays “players of color” offensively.

In a statement to CNN, NWSLPA Executive Director Meghann Burke took FIFA 23 to task for their portrayal of players of color.

“We insist on immediate action from EA to rectify the offensive and inauthentic portrayals of players of color in FIFA 23, which were released yesterday.” the statement read.

The issue arose after soccer player Sydney Leroux posted a picture of the video game of herself. A version which, shall we say, is quite different from what she actually looks like.

I know you expect women to just be thankful and grateful that you’ve given us a little sliver of publicity but please stop wasting our time. Some of us are bald. pic.twitter.com/DK6jut5YmS — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) March 23, 2023

And if this were an issue that only affected female players, Burke and the NWSLPA might be on to something. But here’s the thing: male players have also been incorrectly portrayed as bald.

Darwin Nunez before and after the new update RIP Bald Nunez 🇺🇾🙏 #FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/lzDHf5hdVz — FIFA 23 News (@FUT23News) January 12, 2023

You see? Darwin Nunez came out bald when before FIFA 23 updated as well. Meaning the bald thing is a glitch that plagues early versions of new video games and is actually not an assault on women or people of color.

I know that will come as a shock to those who see racism and sexism wherever they look, but it’s true. Hey, women’s soccer, you finally made it to FIFA. Smile, be happy.