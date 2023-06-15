NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dead at 28

Ray Lewis III, son of Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28, TMZ Sports reports.

Like his father, Lewis III played football at the University of Miami. He also played at Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union. Lewis III played professional football for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League.

“Great young man and a better teammate,” Virginia Union coach Diego Ryland explained to TMZ.com. “The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”

Rashaan Lewis, Ray Lewis III’s brother wrote about the tragic news on his Instagram story.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray your at peace now because [I know] how much you was [really] hurtin I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here,” Rashaan Lewis wrote. “… I love you I love you I love you your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

No official cause of death has been given.