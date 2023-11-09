Death Certificate: NFL Legend Dick Butkus Died of Stroke

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Dylan Gwinn

NFL Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus died last month from a stroke, a death certificate obtained by TMZ Sports says.

Butkus passed away on October 5th at his home in Malibu, California. Coincidentally (or maybe not), the Bears got their first win of the season on the same night Butkus died.

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Dick Butkus is honored at halftime during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

According to TMZ Sports, the death certificate lists the cause of death as a “cerebrovascular accident,” otherwise known as a stroke.

Other contributing causes were listed, including atrial fibrillation, chronic high cholesterol, and atherosclerosis.

The certificate cites Butkus’ coronary bypass surgery in 2001.As TMZ Sports notes, the certificate lists Butkus’ job as “linebacker,” as it should have.
Linebacker Dick Butkus of the Chicago Bears ready for action against the Cleveland Browns November 30, 1969 during an NFL football game at Wrigley...

Linebacker Dick Butkus #51 of the Chicago Bears ready for action against the Cleveland Browns November 30, 1969, during an NFL football game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Butkus played for the Bears for his entire career, stretching from 1965-1973. Butkus is a five-time 1st team All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1960s team, the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1970s team, the NFL 100 All-Time team, and was a 1979 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

