Death Certificate: NFL Legend Dick Butkus Died of Stroke

NFL Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus died last month from a stroke, a death certificate obtained by TMZ Sports says.

Butkus passed away on October 5th at his home in Malibu, California. Coincidentally (or maybe not), the Bears got their first win of the season on the same night Butkus died.

According to TMZ Sports, the death certificate lists the cause of death as a “cerebrovascular accident,” otherwise known as a stroke.

Other contributing causes were listed, including atrial fibrillation, chronic high cholesterol, and atherosclerosis.

The certificate cites Butkus’ coronary bypass surgery in 2001.As TMZ Sports notes, the certificate lists Butkus’ job as “linebacker,” as it should have.