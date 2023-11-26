Deion Sanders Loses Top Quarterback Recruit After Colorado’s Sixth Consecutive Loss

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes have lost their final six games of the year and eight of their 12 games overall. Now, they’ve lost one of the stars of their 2025 recruiting class.

Antwann Hill, the #3 QB of the 2025 class who declared his intention to reclassify to the 2024 class in October to enroll at Colorado early, has had a change of heart.

“Colorado is still a top priority for me,” Hill told ESPN. “I really just want to take the process slower and make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family at the end of the day. I’m going to get back out there on the market and make the right decision.”

That means that Hill will reclassify to the 2025 class and re-open his commitment to any school that wants to recruit him. Of course, that includes Colorado, and Sanders can make another run at Hill should he choose to. However, Hill’s decision to decommit from Colorado will make that an uphill battle.

Hill, from Warner Robins, Georgia, has drawn interest and offers from as many as 30 other schools, including Texas A&M, Michigan, LSU, Louisville, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Alabama, and Ole Miss.

The QB from Georgia has a recruiting trip to Louisville planned for December.

2025 4⭐️ QB Antwann Hill (@antwann_jr) includes Louisville in the schools he says he’s looking at following his decommitment from Colorado. He is ranked as the No. 1 QB in Georgia and the No. 3 QB in the class! #GoCards‼️ pic.twitter.com/ovJjhAEn8Y — Louisville Updates (@louvilleupdates) November 26, 2023

This is the second major recruit Sanders has lost from the 2025 class. The first came earlier this month when wide receiver Winston Watkins decommitted.