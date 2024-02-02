REPORT: Feds Investigating Former WWE Chief Vince McMahon over Sexual Abuse, Sex Trafficking Allegations

Vince McMahon is once again under the spotlight over allegations of sexual misconduct, and according to reports, he is now under federal investigation on charges including sex trafficking.

McMahon resigned as the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment only last week after he was hit with brand new allegations of sexual misconduct.

His most recent resignation was the second time he was forced to relinquish his controlling position over the entertainment company, thanks to misconduct allegations. He had only rejoined WWE in Jan. of 2023 after fighting misconduct claims.

Now, the lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee has apparently sparked a federal investigation.

According to Fox News, federal investigators have been contacting individuals who had accused McMahon of sexual abuse in years past. They are obviously building a case or at least attempting to do so.

McMahon, of course, continues to maintain his innocence.

“I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations and look forward to clearing my name,” the WWE founder said.

McMahon is not currently facing any federal charges, and the latest lawsuit is a civil lawsuit, not a criminal case.

