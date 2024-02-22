San Francisco State University Police Suspend Riley Gaines’ Assault Investigation

The San Francisco State University police department has suspended an investigation into an alleged assault against former NCAA swimmer and women’s sports activist Riley Gaines.

“Gaines said she was physically attacked by activists who forced her to barricade herself inside a classroom for hours after they stormed an event where she was speaking about her experiences competing against controversial trans swimmer Lia Thomas in college,” reported the New York Post.

Gaines also testified of the incident before Congress in April of last year.

Speaking with Fox News, Gaines said she recently learned that the university police department decided to suspend the investigation.

“Can you please let me know if you have completed your investigation?” she wrote in an email. “I wondered if you can share with me any conclusions you have reached regarding your investigation and whether any charges will be filed against the individuals who sought to threaten, intimidate and harm me? Is there a timetable concerning this matter? Is there any additional information you need from me?”

An officer later responded, “After a thorough investigation, the alleged charges in this case are unfounded and have been suspended pending further lead.”

The department added that it sent messages to Gaines in June and July last year that ultimately “went unanswered.” They had also reportedly asked her for additional photos or videos of the incident so that the case “may be further investigated.” Gaines told Fox News that she had already given her story to police and that she did not feel it necessary to speak with them about it again when they reached out over the summer.

“We talked for multiple hours. I told them over and over and over and over and over again what had happened, which, all the while, both of the officers that I was talking to were there, so it is not like they didn’t know what happened,” Gaines told Fox.

“These people turned the lights off, flickered the lights for a bit, which I imagine was done entirely strategically,” she said of the day. “I was confused and trying to make sense of what was happening.”

Gaines did release clips at the time showing an angry mob assaulting her while hurling obscenities.

“Gaines shared a video on social media, which showed her being rushed out of the venue by police officers and ushered into another room at San Francisco State while radical left-wing activists repeatedly screamed ‘Trans rights are human rights!'” Breitbart News reported at the time.

“Louis Barker, Gaines’ husband, added that he spoke with her while she was barricaded in the room for nearly three hours,” it added.

