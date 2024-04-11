O.J. Simpson Dies at 76

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 76.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” a statement from the family said. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Headlines were made in February when it was announced that the former NFL player and accused murderer had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Reports also indicated that Simpson had entered hospice care while he received chemotherapy treatment. However, Simpson himself refuted that report on X.

“Hospice? Hospice? You talking ‘bout hospice?” Simpson said in a video posted to X.

Simpson achieved fame as a college football star at USC and followed that up with a stellar 11-year career in the NFL before launching a successful broadcasting and movie career.