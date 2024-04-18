Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) apparently attended the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, over the weekend, using taxpayer funds for the trip.

Her public calendar noted that on Saturday April 13 “Mayor Bowser will travel to Augusta, Georgia, as part of a sports and economic development visit.”

A Fox News report on Thursday highlighted the fact that the tournament took place over 500 miles away from D.C.

The outlet continued:

A spokesperson confirmed to DC News Now that the airline flights to and from Augusta, Georgia, were paid with city funds, though the cost of the flights was not released. In a phone call Monday afternoon, Bowser’s Communications Director Susana Castillo confirmed to the local outlet that Bowser was invited to the tournament by two people leading a new city task force, “to revitalize the Gallery Place and Chinatown neighborhood.”