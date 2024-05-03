VIDEO: MMA Fighter Finishes Opponent in 11 seconds with One Punch

Any fans who blinked during this scrape almost missed the entire fight.

Last week, Shad Walters, 29, continued his trend of dispatching his opponents quickly when he entered the cage at LFA 182 in Sioux Falls, S.D., and promptly eliminated Nicholas Gjelaj.

With one punch.

Shad Walters knocks out Nicholas Gjelaj in just 11 seconds. One punch kill shot #LFA182 pic.twitter.com/ncqkmoIEUD — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 26, 2024

Yes, he landed a leg kick. But that wasn’t a potential knockout shot. The punch was the only strike he threw that had a chance of knocking out Gjelaj, and it did. Walters beat his first two opponents as well, but not like that, not in 11 seconds.

Most fighters start their careers in their early 20s, not their late 20s, like Walters. However, 11 seconds is 11 seconds. The guy is clearly gifted, and if he continues building a reputation as someone who flatlines people in a matter of seconds, he could climb the ranks very quickly.