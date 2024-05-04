WATCH: Mystik Dan Wins 150th Kentucky Derby After Photo Finish

In one of the greatest finishes in Triple Crown history, Mystik Dan, an 18-1 horse at close, shocked his heavily favored rivals by eking out an amazing three-way photo finish.

Mystik Dan seemed to have the race in hand heading down the stretch. However, a ferocious and physical battle on the outside between the #2 horse, Sierra Leone, and the #11 horse, Sierra Leone (6-1), eventually closed the distance and pressed Mystik Dan to the limit as he finished strong while clinging to the rail.

Mystik Dan (18-1) in a PHOTO FINISH to WIN the 150th Kentucky Derby! #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/bC8Y37SuJn — NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) May 4, 2024

Fierceness, a 3-1 favorite to win it all at the close, finished a highly disappointing 15th.

Mystik Dan’s trainer, Ken McPeek, gushed over the accomplishment of his horse and team after the race.

“I mean, just a brilliant, brilliant, brilliant jockey in-ride,” McPeek told NBC Sports. “Brian’s amazing. Probably one of the most underrated riders in racing. But not anymore.”

Hernandez was similarly enthused about fulfilling the lifelong goal of winning the derby.

“This is unbelievable,” Hernandez said. “That was the longest few minutes I’ve ever felt in my life, waiting for them to hang that number up … It’s hard to put into words.”

Mystik Dan continues the quest for the Triple Crown at the Preakness Stakes at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course on May 18.