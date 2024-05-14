WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Tells Tucker Carlson That U.S. Gov’t ‘Confiscated’ Pat Tillman’s Journal After Death in Iraq

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is calling attention to reports that the U.S. government confiscated Pat Tillman’s personal journals after his death from friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

In an interview with former Fox News star Tucker Carlson, Rodgers brought up the reports that government officials took the former Arizona Cardinal’s journals after he was killed in combat in the mountains of Afghanistan.

Calling Tillman one of his heroes, Rodgers insisted that the former player’s death was “very suspicious.”

“We know that he was killed by friendly fire,” Rodgers admitted. But he added that it became suspicious after his death, and he questioned “the way they handled his body afterward, his uniform, confiscating his last journal. Using his death to prop up the war propaganda.”

From there, Rodgers asserted that “a lot” of heroes throughout American history have “questioned” the government.

Carlson, though, interjected, saying he had never heard the story that the government had confiscated Tillman’s journal.

Rodgers replied, “His uniform was burned, and his journal was confiscated. That’s in Jon Krakauer’s book, ‘Where Men Win Glory,’ which is a fantastic book.”

The Jets QB went on to describe how Tillman was shot by his own men when he got separated from them, and they mistakenly thought each other were members of the Taliban and began firing on each other.

Rodgers added that he brought the Tillman story up because “there’s so many people who really love this country that have gotten disenfranchised,” to which Carlson added were “betrayed by their leaders.”

Years after his death, Tillman’s aggrieved wife pleaded with everyone to stop using her husband’s death for political agenda.

