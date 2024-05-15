Former Monday Night Football reporter Lisa Guerrero says that the NFL needs to take action against Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after he defended the pro-life movement and urged men to embrace their masculinity at a recent graduation speech.

If they don’t, Guerrero says the league could lose their female fanbase.

The journalist took to X on Tuesday to tell the league to “come get your boy.”

“Hey @NFL – If you want to continue to grow your female fan base and any other marginalized group (straight white men are already watching your product), come get your boy,” Guerrero wrote.

Butker delivered a powerful message championing Christian values to the graduates of Benedictine College on Saturday. The talk ranged from blasting President Biden for supporting and defending abortion while claiming to be Catholic, all the way to the assault on masculinity in our society.

WOW: #Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker RIPS President Joe Biden & says he’s delusional. “He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice” (@dannydeurbina)

However, Guerrero seemed to take a specific issue with Butker’s comments about women.

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing achievement. You should be proud of all that you have achieved at this point in your young lives,” Butker said. “I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and a mother. I am on this stage and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation … It cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because of a girl I met in class back in middle school, convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most-important tiles of all: homemaker.”

The former MNF reporter seemed to take particular exception with Butker’s assertion that women should embrace the title of homemaker. Guerrero posted that Butker’s own mother doesn’t fit that description.

“Harrison’s mother is Elizabeth Keller Butker, an accomplished academic who holds a degree in Chemistry from Smith College as well as a Master’s degree in Medical Physics,” she wrote.

Guerrero’s post caused a rift on X.

The Chiefs have yet to comment on Butker’s commencement speech.