VIDEO: Richard Childress Promises Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Will Receive a ‘Rough A** Beating’ if He Wrecks His Car

The war of words following the war of fists between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has now reached the ownership level.

During an event at his winery in Lexington, North Carolina, Richard Childress, the owner of Richard Childress Racing, of which Kyle Busch and his #8 car are a part, says that if Ricky Stenhouse Jr. follows through on his threat to wreck his #8 car at Charlotte, he plans on getting physical.

“I don’t fight as fair as I used to; I’m a little older,” Childress told a reporter. “But, Ricky Stenhouse said that he was going to wreck the 8 car at Charlotte. Well, when I see him, I’m going to tell him, if he does, I’m older, but I’ve just changed my style of fighting. He’ll carry a rough ass beating.”

Well, then!

For those needing a reminder, Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse wrecked on lap #2 at the NASCAR All-Star race in North Carolina last weekend. Busch confronted Stenhouse after the race, which turned into an all-out melee.

Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fight after the All-Star Race. pic.twitter.com/IJMttBw90W — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) May 20, 2024

Tempers flare in the pits after the race! pic.twitter.com/TrWaLrY06Z — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 20, 2024

If Richard Childress goes after Stenhouse Jr., he may not be the only older guy in the fight. Last weekend, Ricky Stenhouse (Sr.?) jumped in and slugged Kyle Busch right after his son did.

However, it sounds like Childress is more interested in a piece of the younger Stenhouse. Regardless, there will be a lot more eyeballs watching that race in Charlotte than there would otherwise be.