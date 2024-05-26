VIDEO: PGA Tour Golfer Peter Malnati Struggles with Emotions During Tearful Interview on Grayson Murray’s Death

The sports received shocking news on Saturday, as news that two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray had died at the age of 30.

The day was marked by those who knew him, knew of him, and played with him, offering their prayers and condolences. Perhaps no testimony was more striking than that of PGA Tour golfer Peter Malnati, who became emotional during an interview discussing Murray.

“This is going to be really hard,” Malnati told CBS Sports. “I didn’t know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last two days with him. It’s so funny, we get so worked up out here about a bad break here or a good break there.”

Malnati then began struggling with his emotions.

“We’re so competitive out here; we all want to beat each other, and then something like this happens, and you realize we’re all just humans,” he said. “It’s just a really hard day.”

That was a powerful interview with Peter Malnati about Grayson Murray. It really puts things into perspective. pic.twitter.com/BH0q5TM5ZH — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) May 25, 2024

“Malnati and Murray played in the same group during the first two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, before Murray withdrew on Friday due to illness,” the New York Post reports.

Murray was seeing renewed success on the golf course after battling issues with alcoholism and depression.

Murray spoke about his internal struggles following a victory at the Sony Open in January.

“It’s not easy,” Murray said. “I wanted to give up a lot of times. Give up on myself. Give up on the game of golf. Give up on life, at times.”

Malnati added, “You look at Grayson, and you see him, someone who has visibly, outwardly struggled in the past. And he’s been open about it. And you see him get his life back to a place where he’s feeling good about things. It’s just so sad.”