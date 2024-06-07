Chicago Sky Player Says Video of Chennedy Carter Getting ‘Harassed’ Was Edited to Remove Profanity

Chicago Sky players claimed that a man harassed them late Tuesday night as they attempted to exit their team bus. Specifically, the players claimed the man targeted Chennedy Carter, the player who knocked Caitlin Calrk to the ground last weekend.

Now, a video of the incident has surfaced.

In the footage, posted by the blog reporter who filmed it, shows him attempting to ask Carter questions before a security guard intervened.

What the video does not show is the man confronting the women on the bus, as Isabelle Harrison claimed.

WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!! — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) June 5, 2024

In addition, the video does not show the blogger putting the phone in the face of Chennedy Carter, as Angel Reese described it.

What the video shows is a fairly normal attempt of a citizen journalist to get a quote from an athlete. It certainly wasn’t anything more intrusive than what TMZ reporters do daily or what sports fans at games do regularly.

Sky player Michaela Onyewere claimed that the video was edited.

“Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us “ghetto b******” and saying “women’s sports isn’t s***-. We are not about to normalize things like that,” she wrote on X.

Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us “ghetto b******” and saying “women’s sports isn’t s***”. We are not about to normalize things like that. — Michaela Onyenwere (@monyenwere_) June 6, 2024

What’s also interesting is how all the players on the team have cell phones, and there’s no video of the incident from any player.