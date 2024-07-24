U.S. Olympic Soccer’s Tierna Davidson Blasts Christian Teammate for Criticizing Trans Movement Ahead of Paris Games

Openly gay U.S. Olympic soccer player Tierna Davidson is again on the attack against teammate Korbin Albert for her social media posts critical of the radical transgender movement, despite the fact that Albert apologized for the posts months ago.

Far-left LGBTQ activists went on the attack against Albert early this year after she criticized the transgender movement. Albert, 20, is a Christian and had reposted a video critical of transgenderism and then later liked a post by someone else that made fun of Megan Rapinoe’s Achilles injury she suffered in her final club match last November before retiring.

In March, the attacks by the LGBTQ community grew loud enough that Albert, who has been chosen for the U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team, apologized and called her social media posts “immature.”

But apparently, the apology wasn’t enough for Davidson, who, on Wednesday, attacked Albert again, according to Fox News.

“It’s been difficult. It was difficult for me when it first happened,” Davidson moaned on the Good Game with Sarah Spain podcast.

She went on to say, “It’s been hard to hear how fans have been taking it because I feel like I want to be able to represent the queer community really well on this team, and so I want to have fans feel really welcome and feel like they can see themselves on this field in this team, so I don’t want there to be any sort of feeling that they are not welcome here.”

“I think it’s a difficult situation that has obviously affected me personally, given what she was speaking on,” Davidson added. “I think that it is something you have to learn as a young player, especially with the platform that you’re given.”

“Your beliefs, or how you choose to express certain things, is very public and people do look and listen. Whether or not it’s something that you grew up with, or it was instilled upon you from a young age, and you might not know better, it is something that can hurt other people,” she said, heedless of the fact that her loud support for transgenderism hurts other people.

Once again, it is clear that U.S. women’s soccer is all about “inclusion,” unless you are a Christian or a conservative.

