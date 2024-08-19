GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Hard in the Paint: Basketball Star Kwame Brown Says ‘Kamala’s Skin Color Ain’t Gonna Pay for our Groceries’

**Editor’s Note**: The video in this story contains graphic language.

Former NBA #1 overall pick Kwame Brown is blasting black celebrity ‘gatekeepers” whom he claims are “shaming” people into voting for Vice President Kamala Harris because she is black.

The former Laker adds, “Kamala’s skin color ain’t gonna pay for our groceries.”

Brown made the comments in a video posted Monday afternoon, in which he specifically took aim at comedians Ricky Smiley, DL Hughley, and Steve Harvey, labeling them “gatekeepers” who are trying to turn out the black vote for Harris based on race, and not on what is best for the black community.

After lamenting Harris’ efforts to award government grants and contracts to the Asian community, Brown turned his attention to the black community, the needs of which he feels Harris has neglected.

“When you talk about real situations, people are not concerned with somebody being black or not. You’re not paying nobody’s bills with your skin color. Kamala Harris is not going to help get your bills paid just cuz she’s black.”

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING:

JUST IN: Former NBA Player Kwame Brown call out what he calls black celebrity “Gate Keepers” Ricky Smiley, Steve Harvey & DL Hughley for shaming black people into voting for Kamala Harris merely b/c she is “black” “Kamala’s Skin color ain’t gonna pay for our groceries” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/C9ykXfV7wA — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) August 19, 2024

Brown continued, “Inflation is at an all-time high. And when you go and look at the politicians – and this is what’s said about Ricky Smiley, DL Hughley, Steve Harvey, is that nobody calls these gatekeepers out.”

The former Charlotte Bobcat went on to lump Hughley, Smiley, and Harvey into what he calls the “go-along-get-along gang,” charging the entertainers with not giving their audiences anything “intelligent.” Instead, Brown believes the Harris-backing comedians are “alley-ooping” black voters to a candidate who will do nothing for them.

Steve Harvey is among Kamala Harris’ more vocal celebrity supporters. In June, he moderated the 100 Black Men of America conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in which he and Vice President Kamala Harris touted the Biden administration’s efforts to lift the prohibition on people with criminal records from applying for Small Business Loans (SBL).

In June, Ricky Smiley created controversy when he blasted black voters who said they would not support Kamala Harris. He encouraged his listeners to unfollow anyone on social media who refused to back the vice president.

“I’m just sick of the Black people on the internet talking about, ’I’m not with [Ms. Harris].’ OK, so if you’re not with her, that means you’re with Trump,” Smiley said on his radio show. “Y’all need to block every last one of their asses on Facebook and on Instagram and social media — and stop. That’s just garbage.”

Kwame Brown played for the Wizards, Lakers, Grizzlies, Pistons, Bobcats, Warriors, and 76ers over his 13-year NBA career.