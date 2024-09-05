Caitlin Clark Records Second Triple-Double, Breaks Rookie Record as Fever Stretch Win Streak to 5 Games

Caitlin Clark has made a habit of breaking a new record almost every time she touches the floor, and Wednesday night was no exception.

The Fever’s rookie phenom notched her second triple-double Wednesday night (24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists), becoming the only rookie in WNBA history ever to do that twice. The Fever went on to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-86.

Not only that, she also became the first WNBA rookie to make 100 3-pointers when she hit a long-range shot in the third quarter to extend Indiana’s lead.

The Fever, 18-16, have won eight out of their last ten and retain firm control of the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings. With six games remaining on their schedule, the Fever trail the #2 seed Connecticut Sun by 6.5 games. It’s incredible to think how close they will come to possibly getting the #2 seed after starting the season 1-8. The Fever dominated the Sun when they played them last week and, at this point, are clearly the better team. Indiana also defeated the East-leading New York Liberty the previous two times they played them.

This has prompted many to ask if the Fever shouldn’t be considered a favorite to win the Eastern Conference.

With five of their remaining six games at home, Indiana’s winning ways are unlikely to change anytime soon.

The Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx on Friday evening.