‘Baby GOAT’: Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA Rookie Scoring Record

If it seems like every time Caitlin Clark steps on a basketball court, she breaks a new record, it’s because that is almost true.

On Sunday, the Fever’s superstar rookie surpassed Seimone Augustus (744 points) to break the WNBA single-season rookie scoring record.

The Fever needed every one of Clark’s career-high 35 points to edge the Dallas Wings by a final of 110-109. The new record now stands at 746.

Fans on social media were quick to heap praise on Clark.

Clark adds the single-season scoring record to the distinguished list of records she already holds, such as the rookie record for assists and made three-pointers. She also became the first rookie to have two triple-doubles.

The victory over the Wings gave the Fever a 20-19 record on the season and secured the sixth seed in the WNBA playoff standings.