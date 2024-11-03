NHL Star’s Wife Votes Trump, Says Harris Does Not ‘Embody’ Qualities of First Female President

Montreal Canadiens star goaltender Carey Price’s wife, Angela, says she is 100 percent behind Donald Trump and feels that Kamala Harris doesn’t have what it takes to become the first female U.S. president.

Angela, who was born in Washington state, held a Q&A on her Instagram stories on Friday, where she talked about her clothing line. However, one fan asked if she was really going to vote for Trump, Fox News reported.

After being asked if she was voting for Trump, Price replied, “I already did.” In a video posted to her social media, Carey added that her support for Trump angered some of her fans, who, she says, told her to “go to hell.”

The questions prompted Price to post a full video explaining why she supported the former president.

“I have been very vocal about my support for (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.), left or, right he was going to get my vote. His dedication to improving healthcare aligns with my own values, as I believe that our health is the most important issue. If we do not address the rising rates of chronic disease, everything else becomes insignificant. We owe it to our children to fight for this.”

But she then said, “While I do believe that Trump would be a strong leader for our country, I have also been impressed by Vance and his potential.”

“As for the possibility of Kamala becoming the first female president, I have reservations. I envision our first female president as a powerful, intelligent, and capable individual who will make a lasting impact. Unfortunately, I do not believe that Kamala embodies these qualities,” Price explained.

She also blasted the overheated rhetoric from the left for the lack of “respectful dialogue.”

“It’s frustrating when people feel like they have to unfollow or criticize me for voting for Trump. Are we so self-absorbed that we cannot accept differing opinions?” Price asked rhetorically.

“Embracing diverse perspectives is what will ultimately make us stronger. We must engage in respectful dialogue, challenge each other, and refrain from creating further division. It is easy to point fingers and blame the other side for being divisive, but we are all responsible for perpetuating this cycle,” she said.

“We must resist falling into the trap of division and polarization,” she said. “We do not have to despise one another simply because we hold differing views on certain topics. Unity is our biggest strength, and we need to strive to come together, despite our disagreements. Can we please stop the name calling and work towards a future where we can coexist peacefully and respectfully, despite our differing opinions. Peace and love, no matter who you are voting for.”

