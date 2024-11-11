Jerry Jones Lashed Out at Reporter After Question About Blinding Sun at AT&T Stadium

On Sunday, Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb chalked up a dropped pass during Dallas’ 34-6 loss to the Eagles, to the glaring sun penetrating through the large windows at AT&T Stadium.

“Couldn’t see the ball. Couldn’t see the ball at all,” Lamb told reporters. “The sun.”

The dropped pass was in the end zone. So, the sun directly costs the Cowboys points. Lamb further said he was “one thousand percent” in favor of curtains to prevent future dropped touchdown passes.

When Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones heard of Lamb’s proposal to use curtains, he reacted reasonably and level-headedly.

“Well, let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one?” Jones shot back. “Are you kidding me?”

But the Cowboys’ boss was just getting warmed up.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not,” Jones said. “We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium.

“Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues. I’m saying, the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon?”

The Cowboys do not play the moon this year.