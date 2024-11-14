Ex-NBA Star, Slam Dunk Champion Desmond Mason Jailed in Oklahoma Amid Ugly Divorce Battle

Desmond Mason, a household name in NBA circles in the early 2000s, spent much of Wednesday in an Oklahoma jail after refusing to appear as ordered by a court in connection with divorce proceedings with his ex-wife.

Mason, 47, a first-round pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, was arrested just before midday on a contempt of court charge. He was released later that night on a $50,000 bond.

It’s unclear what bearing the arrest will have on Mason’s ongoing divorce case with his ex-wife, Andrea Mason.

Mason’s career highlight came in 2001, when he soared above other notable NBA stars, such as Baron Davis and Corey Maggette, to win the Slam Dunk contest. He would return to reclaim his crown in 2003 but was ultimately thwarted by Jason Richardson, who took home the Slam Dunk crown that year.

Mason’s career spanned from 2000 until the 2009-2010 season, with many stops along the way. After beginning his career with the team formerly known as the Seattle Supersonics, Mason and defensive superstar Gary Payton were traded in 2003 to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Ray Allen and Ronald Murray.

Mason also spent time with the Hornets, the Bucks again, the Thunder, and eventually the Kings, where he last played NBA ball. The former Slam Dunk champ was also named 6th Man of the Year in 2001