WATCH: Bengals Fan Wins Entire Stadium Free Pizza After Kicking 40-Yard Field Goal

The kicker who made Bengals fans happiest on Sunday was not on the team payroll.

A fan wearing the jersey of Bengals kicker Evan McPherson won every member of the “Who Dey” faithful a free pizza after kicking a 40-yard field goal.

The free pizzas are part of a promotion called “Slice the Uprights.” If the kicker sends the ball through the uprights from the 10-yard line, that fan wins free pizza for a year. Should he make the kick from the 30-yard line, everyone in the stadium gets free pizza.

Causes for celebration abounded on Sunday. Bengals QB Joe Burrow continued his MVP-caliber season, throwing for 252 yards, three touchdowns, and a QBR of 134.3. Ja’Marr Chase had 97 yards and a touchdown, and the Bengals picked up a much-needed division win to keep their very slim playoff chances alive.

The Bengals have a pivotal playoff matchup against the Broncos on Saturday.