Charles Barkley Slams ‘Fools’ in Canada Who Badmouth Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky Over His Friendship with Trump

Charles Barkley has had it with “fools” in Canada who criticize hockey legend Wayne Gretzky over his friendship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“That’s crazy how great Gretzky is,” Barkley said during Thursday’s edition of Inside the NBA, “and you got them fools up in Canada giving ‘The Great One’ a hard time. I went off on them today on the podcast… I was in that mood today… Wayne Gretzky is the greatest hockey player ever. He’s the nicest person.

Co-host Kenny Smith then interjected, saying that Gretzky’s nickname is, in fact, “The Great One.”

Barkley answered, “I know, but the fools up in Canada gave him a hard time because of the tariff with Trump and everything. He has nothing to do with that. He played hockey. He’s the greatest hockey player ever. He got no control of what these fools do down here in our government.”

Gretzky has been a vocal supporter of President Trump, and the two remain close friends. Shortly after assuming office, Trump drew the ire of many Canadians by discussing the imposition of tariffs and joked about Canada becoming the “51st State.”

While Trump has since walked back many of the most substantial aspects of the tariffs, Canadians continue to boo the American anthem at NBA, MLS, NHL, and international sporting events.