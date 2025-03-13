VIDEO: Fans Shocked as Hockey Fight Ends in Horrific Injury

A fight in a Western Hockey League game on Tuesday left fans in shock after one of the combatants fell to the ice in a pool of blood and appeared to go into seizure.

The game was played between the Tri-City Americans and the Seattle Thunderbirds at the major junior level (16-20 year olds). Seattle’s Ashton Cumby and Tri-City’s Terrell Goldsmith went at it at center ice of the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington.

Both players threw heavy shots at each other until Cumby began to get the upper hand. After landing one particularly crushing right hand, Goldsmith crumpled and fell to the ice, where the referees promptly broke up the fight.

The seriousness of the situation was evident as Goldsmith fell unconscious, and a pool of blood immediately formed on the ice. Two of Goldsmith’s teammates immediately grabbed the hands of a medical staff support person to get her out to their fallen teammate as fast as possible.

Fans reported immediately seeing blood and signs that suggested Goldsmith had gone into seizure.

Both teams were sent to their respective locker rooms, and the game was eventually suspended with plans to replay it at a later date.

Tri-City released a statement on Goldsmith’s condition on Wednesday.

“Terrell Goldsmith remains in hospital this morning under observation,” the statement read. “Upon arriving at the hospital last night, he was awake, responsive, and in good spirits. The Tri-City Americans appreciate the words of concern and support for Goldsmith. We will continue to update his status.”

“Goldsmith, a 19-year-old from British Columbia, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Utah Hockey Club in 2023 (back when they were known as the Arizona Coyotes),” Mail Online says.