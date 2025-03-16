President Trump won the the golf championship at this club in Palm Beach County, Florida, this weekend, later declaring it might be his “last.”

The president announced his victory from his Truth Social on Sunday while topping it off with a bittersweet message.

“I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor! The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club,” the post read. “I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the event. Such fun!”



As noted by Fox News, the golf victory came a day after the White House “ shared photos of the president dressed in golf attire as he watched strikes on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.”

“President Trump is taking action against the Houthis to defend US shipping assets and deter terrorist threats,” the White House wrote on X. “For too long American economic & national threats have been under assault by the Houthis. Not under this presidency.”