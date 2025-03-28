Bill Belichick, who never looks happier than when he’s trolling the competition, put out a smiling picture alongside his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordan Hudson, in which the couple celebrated their anniversary of 3/28.

Why is this a troll move?

For those who remember, 28-3 was by which the Falcons led the Patriots late in the third quarter of Super Bowl 51 in 2017, before Belichick and the Patriots launched the most improbable comeback in Super Bowl history, to win the game 34-28.

Hudson was dressed perfectly for the occasion, decked out in a Falcons T-shirt.

“Happy 3/28 Day to all who celebrate,” Hudson wrote on Instagram.

Appropriately, Hudson’s shirt read, “Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl 51 Champions.”

Even if you’re a Falcons fan, you have to respect the commitment to the troll here. Usually, the merch for the losing team ends up in Africa within days of a championship loss. It took real dedication for Hudson to go to Africa and steal that shirt and bring it back.

I’m just kidding. She likely had it made or paid a lot of money for it. Either way, though, she showed dedication.