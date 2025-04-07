Fencer Stephanie Turner Honored for Courage After Refusing to Fight Trans Opponent

Female fencer Stephanie Turner was honored with the Courage Wins Champion award for refusing to face a transgender opponent last week.

XX-XY Athletics announced on Monday that Turner was the recipient of the award, Fox News reported.

“By taking a knee, she became more powerful than any male. She stood her ground to fight for women’s sports,” XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey said in a statement. “She’s a hero.”

Turner refused a match last week against a transgender opponent at the Cherry Blossom Open in Maryland, opting to take a knee instead. Video of the incident went viral.

USA Fencing immediately punished Turner for refusing to compete against the trans opponent. It quickly came out with a statement defending its actions and its policy of forcing women to compete against men identifying as transgender women.

“USA Fencing remains committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful community for everyone in our sport. We believe in the principle of creating safe communities where all athletes and community members have a place,” the organization’s statement read.

“While we understand there are a range of perspectives, USA Fencing will continue to engage in respectful, research-based dialogue and review as policy evolves in the Olympic and Paralympic movement, as well as domestic law. Hate speech of any kind is not acceptable—online or in person. Let’s keep the conversation respectful and the strip welcoming to all,” the statement added.

Damien Lehfelt, the chair of USA Fencing, also boldly championed men identifying as women competing as women.

