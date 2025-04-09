Education Secretary Linda McMahon Warns Schools Still Allowing Trans Athletes to Compete in Girls’ Sports

Donald Trump’s Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon is warning schools to obey the president’s Title IX rules and cancel their policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

McMahon took to social media on Tuesday to urge recalcitrant schools to adopt the new rules.

“To all the entities that continue to allow men to compete in women’s sports and use women’s intimate facilities: there’s a new sheriff in town,” McMahon wrote on X.

“The Trump Administration will not allow you to get away with denying women’s civil rights any longer,” she added.

The president signed an executive order in February ordering that there be “No Men in Women’s Sports ” and banning schools that take federal dollars from allowing men who identify as females to play in girls’ and women’s sports.

“From now on, women’s sports will be only for women,” Trump said when he signed the order.”

More recently, he noted that a huge majority of Americans support keeping men out of women’s sports.

“I think it’s a 90-10 issue, maybe more,” Trump said. “But I do notice it’s a 90-10 when the voting booths closed… a lot of people don’t talk about it. I don’t know why. I think they’re making a mistake by not talking about it. It’s such a simple thing, it’s so basic.”

Despite the president’s order, several schools in deep blue states have refused to implement the order to prevent transgender athletes from playing as females.

The Democratic governor of Maine has been adamant that her state will flaunt Title IX rules and will not obey them. But the Trump administration has already begun to retaliate. Just last week, the Department of Agriculture cut funding for Maine.

