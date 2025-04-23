California School Board Votes to Ban Trans Athletes from Girls’ Sports

A school district in dark blue California has voted to ban males from competing in girls’ sports.

The Redlands Unified school board in Southern California’s San Bernardino County voted in favor of banning transgender athletes by a vote of 3-2.

“I am just so grateful that this insanity had not entered into society when I was growing up,” said board member Candy Olson.

“If people think there is no difference between men and women, they are denying science.”

Redlands executive Trisha Keeling took sharp exception to the vote while saying there were no trans athletes in the district. She also accused the trans ban’s proponents of creating a problem where there is none.

“Redlands should not and cannot stand for this form of discrimination,” she said.

Redlands joins its fellow California school district, Chino Valley, in voting to ban trans athletes.

“It is not controversial, it is common sense,” said Chino Valley Shaw school board President Sonja Shaw, who traveled to Redlands for the vote. “We are here to make common sense common again.”

The vote comes on the heels of a recent poll of Californians, which shows a strong majority of that state’s likely voters disagree with allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports.

“A new poll found that 65 percent of California likely voters think transgender-identifying athletes should be required to play on teams that match their sex rather than their claimed ‘gender identity,” Breitbart’s Katherine Hamilton reported. “The survey, which was conducted by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California, found that nearly half of Democrats in the state agree.”