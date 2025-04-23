Ex-Packers Star Donald Driver Makes His Stance Known on Trans Athletes

Former Green Bay Packers star Donald Driver is speaking out on transgender athletes and is insisting that men should not be allowed to play in women’s sports.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Driver said that athletes need to compete in the category that “God made them” for.

“I think, you know, God made you how he made you,” Driver insisted. “And I think, at the end of the day, if he made you a male, then you compete in male sports. He made you a female. You compete in female sports. I think, at the end of the day, you can’t compete at that level.”

The four-time Pro Bowl player noted that he has male and female children and thinks they should only play within their own gender.

“I think, at the end of the day, that’s how God made you, so you have to compete in the sport that God made you in. So that’s where I see fit in that, knowing that I have girls and boys. You have to be very open-minded to the situation, but you also have to understand that you have to be very transparent in the conversation. For me, I think if God made you a certain way, then that’s the sport you compete in,” he told Fox News.

The Super Bowl winner’s comments come as the transgender athlete battle is being fought all across the country in the wake of Donald Trump’s executive orders and revamping of federal Title IX rules that now prohibit males who identify as females from playing in girl’s and women’s sports in schools and leagues funded by federal tax dollars.

Several states are defying the president’s orders already. States including Maine, Illinois, Washington, and California have all said they will continue to refuse to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports.

Meanwhile, the federal government has begun the process of removing federal education dollars from Maine in retaliation for the state’s defiance of Title IX rules.

