Browns’ Devin Bush Arrested for Simple Assault, Harassment

Cleveland Browns and former Michigan Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush was arrested Sunday on charges of simple assault and harassment.

The arrest occurred in Bell Acres Borough, according to Colin Dunlap of KDKA Radio.

A Browns team spokesperson told ESPN that the team is “aware and gathering more info.” Bush is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 20.

“The two got into an argument that resulted in Bush allegedly becoming more aggressive, according to the complaint,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ESPN. “As the woman began to record the argument on her cellphone, Bush chased her around the home in an attempt to get the phone, according to the complaint. She said she was pinned against a massage table in an office and that Bush put his full body weight on top of her before taking the phone and smashing it. The woman left with her daughter to a neighbor’s home, according to the complaint.

“Police discovered cuts on the inside of the girlfriend’s wrist and outside her right foot, as well as smashed pieces of the cellphone, according to the complaint. Bush admitted to smashing the phone but denied getting physical.”

Bush, 26, was drafted 10th overall by the Steelers in 2019. The former Wolverine spent four years in Pittsburgh before departing for Seattle in 2023. A return to the AFC North was in the offing for Bush in 2024, where he appeared in 16 games with ten starts. Bush accumulated 76 tackles during 2024 and re-signed with Cleveland in March.