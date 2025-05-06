Angel Reese’s Mom Takes Shot at Caitlin Clark Fans: ‘We Ain’t the Same’

The mother of WNBA star Angel Reese appeared to take a shot at Caitlin Clark’s fans, claiming that Reese’s fans and Clark’s fans “ain’t the same.”

The Chicago Sky player’s mom, Webb Reese, went on the attack against Clark’s fans, hinting that she thinks Clark has no achievements, Fox News reported

“Aww that certain fan base looking in the stands celebrating ‘attendance’ while others are looking up in the rafters celebrating championship banners,” Reese’s mom wrote in an X post on Saturday. “We ain’t the same. Different year same haters Have a great day.”

Reese has locked down her account so that only X users of her choosing may reply.

But if Reese intends to imply that Clark does not have many accomplishments, a look at her record shows far more achievements than Angel Reese has. That list of accomplishments is why Clark won so many awards, including the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award and even the AP Rookie of the Year Award, among others.

It’s just another salvo in Angel Reese, her family, and supporters’ war of words against WNBA fans and Caitlin Clark.

In September of last year, for instance, Reese accused Clark’s fans of being racists.

“I think it’s really just the fans, her fans, the Iowa fans, now the Indiana fans, that are really just, they ride for her, and I respect that, respectfully,” Reese blathered at the time. “But sometimes it’s very disrespectful. I think there’s a lot of racism when it comes to it.”

Reese’s antagonism to Clark goes back to when the pair played in college. In one particular incident, Reese was criticized for taunting Clark on the court during a game between her LSU Tigers and Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Chicago player has also physically assaulted Clark on the court, as well. In 2024, Reese was criticized for whacking Clark in the head during a game.

