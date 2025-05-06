A game day employee for the Pittsburgh Pirates has been suspended after brawling with an unruly fan Sunday at PNC Park as the Pirates took on the San Diego Padres.

Sources told KDKA News the fight started when a fan and his friend allegedly harassed a woman working the concession stand and the game day employee intervened and moved them away.

A bystander caught the fight on video, which shows the employee trying to walk away from the taunting fan several times before punches were thrown. The video shows bystanders and other employees trying to break up the brawl — but the fan ended up spitting on the employee, and the employee responded by taking his belt off and hitting him.

Officials with the team said they are reviewing bystander videos and security footage of the incident. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is also investigating, the report states.

“We are aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred following the conclusion of yesterday’s game between a PNC Park game day employee and a guest,” the Pirates said in a statement Monday. “The employee’s behavior was entirely unacceptable, and he was immediately suspended. This incident is currently under further investigation.”

One fan told the outlet they think the fan who allegedly antagonized the game day employee should be held accountable.

“If the usher says you got to leave, you got to leave,” Chris Leavey said. “He should be prosecuted properly instead of getting a slap on the wrist.”

Another fan said violent incidents have no place at sporting events.

“It’s a problem,” Teri Gregt said. “Nobody should be hurting anybody in these situations. We’re all here to have fun, here to have a good time, and I just think we’ve lost our ability to be kind to one another.”