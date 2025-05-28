WNBA’s Angel Reese Achieves Career Milestone After Debunked Claim of ‘Racist’ Fan Taunts

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese hit a new career record even as her accusations that WNBA fans are “racists” were debunked by another league investigation.

On Tuesday, Reese took the record as the first player to earn 500 points and 500 rebounds at the earliest point in a regular season by achieving the record in only 38 games, six games earlier than the previous record holder, Tina Thompson, who reached the goal in 44 games in 1998. During the game, Reese hit 502 points and 502 rebounds.

On Tuesday, Reese shot 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Sky’s 94-89 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, Fox News reported.

Her achievement, though, was overshadowed by her false allegations that fans yelled racist comments at her during a previous game, allegations that the league said could not be substantiated.

The WNBA dutifully launched an investigation into Reese’s claims that she faced racist and threatening taunts during a game, but, as in all its previous such investigations, the league found no evidence at all that any racist chants were voiced in the stands by any fan or fans.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the statement said. “Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it,” the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct,” it added.

The false accusations prompted Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks to call for Reese to apologize to Indiana Fever fans for accusing them of racism.

So far, Reese has refused to comment on the league’s investigation. Worse, the left-wing sports media has neglected even to ask her for a comment.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.