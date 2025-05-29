WNBA Star Angel Reese Unveils Reebok Engine A PE Shoe with Signature Logo

As she kicks off her second year in the pros, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is now debuting some new kicks in association with Reebok, even as her claims of “racist fans” have again been debunked.

With rival Caitlin Clark sidelined with an injury for at least the next two weeks, Reese has been shining. Not only did she earn the distinction of breaking the record as the first WNBA player to earn 500 career points and 500 rebounds in fewer than 40 games, but she also leads the league in rebounds.

Now she is unveiling a new shoe project with Reebok:

The product is set to go on sale on June 4 and sell for $120 a pair, according to Bleacher Report.

But Reese has also been a lightning rod for controversy with her virulent attacks on Caitlin Clark and her oft-repeated claims that she suffers racist taunts at games.

Still, despite her repeated claims about these taunts, several WNBA investigations have come up empty in the effort to find any evidence of these supposed racist fans.

The WNBA quickly launched an investigation into Reese’s claims this month that she faced racist and threatening taunts during a game, but, as in all its previous investigations, the league found no evidence at all to substantiate Reese’s claims.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the statement said. “Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it,” the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct,” it added.

