Ex-Red Sox Slugger Kevin Youkilis Blasts AOC for ‘Virtue Signaling’ over Colorado Terror Attack

Boston Red Sox star and two-time World Series champ Kevin Youkilis is blasting New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her public pontifications about the terror attack on Jewish rally goers in Colorado.

Ocasio-Cortez had taken to her X account to claim that she was “horrified” by the attempted murder of Jews in Boulder, Colorado, according to the New York Post.

“My heart is with the victims and our Jewish communities across the country,” AOC wrote, adding, “Antisemitism is on the rise here at home, and we have a moral responsibility to confront and stop it everywhere it exists.”

Youkilis, though, apparently didn’t believe a word of AOC’s social media post.

“Jews are targeted with violence, and it’s the same virtue signal post time and time again,” Youkilis wrote to AOC on his own X account.

He then accused her of actually doing nothing at all to prevent future attacks.

“What have you done to confront those calling for intifadas in NYC? Until you create a plan of action, your repeated virtue signaling after the violence occurs holds no weight,” he continued.

“Confront the radical mobs chanting for intifadas in NYC,” he said. “That would be brave leadership, but we know politicians, on both sides of the aisle, shy away in fear of losing votes and power.”

In another post, Youkilis warned that the attacks on Jews “will only get worse.”

“Extremist behavior is growing & will only get worse if we as an American society allow extremist behavior to continue to spew hatred & perpetrate acts of violence. The increase in violence towards Jews in America & around the globe makes the belief in Zionism more justifiable,” he wrote.

Youkilis’s comments come on the heels of the arrest of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national who entered the U.S. illegally during the Biden administration, but who nonetheless was given temporary status and work permits by Biden’s operatives.

Solima is accused of spraying a flammable liquid on Jewish rally goers in Boulder, Colorado, and then trying to light them on fire. Twelve people were seriously injured during the assault.

President Donald Trump said Monday that terrorism “WILL NOT BE TOLERATED” after the attack in Boulder on Sunday.

