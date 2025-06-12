Patriots to Unveil Statue of Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium in August

It’s been several years since Tom Brady patrolled the grounds at Gillette Stadium in a Patriots uniform. However, his statue will soon become a permanent fixture there.

The Patriots have announced they plan to unveil a statue to the player who led them to nine Super Bowls and six championships on August 8th, in a ceremony set to take place right before the Patriots-Commanders preseason game.

According to the scouting report on the statue, it is made of bronze and stands 12 feet tall, matching the number worn by its inspiration.

The Patriots have honored their former quarterback, widely regarded as the greatest of all time, in more ways than one. In addition to having a statue in his honor, New England has also retired his #12 jersey and inducted Brady into their Hall of Fame.

Some thought had been given to unveiling the state during the regular season. However, given Brady’s new job calling games for Fox, doing that would have proved difficult.

Now that the Patriots have honored Brady in every way possible, the only thing left is for the NFL to bestow upon him the highest honor they possibly can: induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brady will be eligible for the 2028 Hall of Fame class.