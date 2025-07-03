People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has plans to crash this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest and ruin the return of longtime champ Joey Chestnut by luring fans away with vegan hot dogs, TMZ Sports reports.

A PETA spokesman informs TMZ Sports that their mascots, including Tommy Tofu and “his PETA pals,” will be outside Nathan’s Famous in Brooklyn to intercept onlookers and divert them to their vegan dog gorge fest.

Vegan hot dogs will be handed out to fans so that they may induce “hungry spectators to enjoy a free, flavorful Fourth that is also animal-friendly.”

“Vegan hot dogs are delicious and kind, and who really wants to support slaughterhouses — the word is enough — by buying what comes out of them,” PETA executive Tracy Reiman explained.

She added, “PETA encourages everyone to let freedom ring for all by leaving animals in peace this Fourth of July and beyond.”

Despite the best efforts of Tommy Tofu, it’s unlikely that the vegan dogs will sway enough fans to avoid the Nathan’s event, especially given Chestnut’s return to the competition podium.

The Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest is an annual competition held each year on July 4 at Nathan’s Famous’ original location, at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City.