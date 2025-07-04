Famed hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut reclaimed his rightful spot at the top of the hot dog-eating world on Friday, as he pounded 70.5 hot dogs and buns to win first place at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut, 41, made his triumphant return to the stage at the corner of Surf & Stillwell on Coney Island after a one-year hiatus due to a sponsorship controversy. However, with the controversy resolved and in the rearview, the champ showed that the one-year layoff hadn’t taken him out of his game at all.

Chestnut had planned to scarf down 80 dogs and buns, but seemed content with the win.

The victory marks Chestnut’s 17th time winning the Mustard Belt at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Speaking at Thursday’s weigh-in of the sponsorship controversy that left him without a spot at the competition stand last year, Chestnut sounded a conciliatory tone.

“We didn’t burn any bridges. I love this event. I was willing to keep talking, and I’m happy we figured it out,” the 17-time champion said.

Among the vanquished was last year’s champion, Patrick Bertoletti, who ate 58 dogs and buns, just not good enough when matched up against the GOAT.