Alleged Victim Says Browns’ Quinshon Judkins Punched Her in the Mouth

The alleged victim, accusing Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins of domestic violence, says that Judkins punched her in the mouth/chin area with a closed fist.

Police reports of the incident have emerged following Judkins’ arrest in Florida on Saturday on charges of domestic violence.

In the police report, it was learned that the alleged domestic violence took place five days before Judkins’ arrest, and the alleged victim accused him of striking her several more times in the left arm and thigh.

Judkins’ accuser claims she did not report the incident to police immediately because she did not want to hurt his career. However, “after speaking with family & friends and coming to the realization something needed to be done.”

She filed the report on July 12.

When police spoke to the alleged victim on July 12, they noted that she “still had visible bruising on her chin area.” The accuser then showed police a picture of her face on the day of the alleged attack, in which they say “bruising was clearly evident.”

Photos of the injuries, along with the accusations, could convince the NFL to discipline Judkins under the NFL’s Code of Conduct Policy. Or, whether to place him on paid leave pending the outcome of the criminal trial.