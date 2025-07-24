WATCH: Savannah Bananas Performer’s On-Air Attempt at Backflip Goes Badly

A Savannah Bananas performer tried to give CNN viewers a glimpse of what they could expect to see at a Bananas game by performing a backflip, but it did not end the way he planned.

During a segment on CNN News Central on Thursday morning, Savannah Bananas baseball player Robert Anthony Cruz performed the backflip move he had done hundreds of times before, except this time it ended with him face-planting.

“Oh, Jesus,” CNN co-host Kate Bouldan said out loud as Cruz leapt from the ground. It didn’t appear immediately evident that the flip was going to end badly, but it certainly did. Thankfully, Cruz’s feet hit the floor before his face, which undoubtedly lessened some of the impact on his upper body.

CNN co-host John Berman tried to keep going as if nothing odd had just happened.

“That – that what you just saw there, is a brand new twist on America’s favorite pastime,” Berman said as Bolduan struggled to suppress her laughter.

That – that is a twist fans on America’s favorite pastime can probably do without.

The Savannah Bananas are an entertainment-based baseball team often compared to the Harlem Globetrotters, who incorporate theatrics, stunts, and dancing into their games.

Cruz seemed shocked by the mishap.

“That never happens,” a stunned Cruz said after the ill-fated flip.

Cruz, who goes by the name “Coach RAC,” appeared fine but did not make it back to talk to Bouldan and Berman after the fall.

“And when we come back, hopefully we will hear from Coach RAC on all of his stunts,” Berman teased before cutting to a commercial.

However, after the break, “Coach RAC” was nowhere to be found.

“All right. Our new friend Coach Rac, just so you know, is doing well,’ Berman assured viewers.

“And it only adds to the legend of the Savannah Bananas, whom you should absolutely check out at a stadium if you can get a ticket.”