A player lost her wig, and a fan lost their seat after a player’s hairpiece unexpectedly fell off during a WNBA game on Sunday.

The Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics were locked in a heated battle when, in the third quarter, Mercury star Kahleah Copper abruptly ran to the locker room after her wig hit the floor.

A screen had been set for Copper, but a collision with Washington’s Jade Melbourne seemed to cause the wig malfunction.

Cameras showed Copper running off the floor, and then, for some reason, the game was delayed.

All that would have been bizarre enough, but just when you might think the WNBA couldn’t be any more of a joke league, mic’d up referees and officials could be overheard discussing a fan who made fun of Copper for her wig falling off. Members of the Mercury heard the fans’ shouts during the incident and pointed them out so that officials could remove them from the stadium.

The episode led to much mockery on X.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the two biggest stars in the WNBA, are currently out with injuries. So, with no star power on the floor, you get hair on the floor. The WNBA really needs Clark and Reese back, pronto.