REPORT: Bengals Listening to Trade Offers for Trey Hendrickson

With contract talks at an impasse, the Cincinnati Bengals are listening to trade offers for star defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson, 30, has been locked in a tense standoff with Cincinnati for the entirety of the offseason. The eight-year pro is seeking a new deal after racking up 57 sacks in four years with the Bengals. However, Cincinnati has been less than receptive to Hendrickson’s request, and with two weeks of the preseason down and the regular season just over two weeks away, it appears Cincinnati is ready to deal their sole defensive star.

“With contract talks at an impasse, the #Bengals are listening to trade offers for perennial Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

While a deal would definitely be challenging, as Rapoport says, the mere fact that the Bengals are listening to trade offers suggests there is a market for Hendrickson, and there is a price or compensation package that Cincinnati would accept.

The Bengals permitted Hendrickson to seek a trade earlier this offseason, but had always publicly spoken about the desire to re-sign him.

Hendrickson has remained entrenched in his position that he will not partake in Cincinnati’s offseason program (he hasn’t) nor will he play this season unless he gets a new deal. The Florida Atlantic product claims the team told him they would work a new deal with him after the 2024 season, and have yet to do so.

Hendrickson is due to make $16 million this year under his current contract. Any potential suitor would have to not only raise his compensation to the level he’s seeking but also give the Bengals a combination of picks and players that they would deem sufficient for parting with a perennial Pro Bowl talent like Hedrickson.

Green Bay, Washington, and Seattle are expected to make strong offers for Hendrickson.