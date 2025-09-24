Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after taking a fastball to the face from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal. His condition has now been reported.

Fry was setting up to bunt in the sixth inning of Cleveland’s 5-2 victory over the Tigers when he missed the ball with his bat, and it careened straight into his face. The 29-year-old, who is in his third MLB season, immediately hit the ground and put his hands over his face after being hit.

The second Fry went down, pitcher Skubal was obviously shaken. He threw his cap and glove to the ground, put his hands to his mouth, and paced nervously on the mound.

Fortunately, Skubal’s worries were assuaged a bit after Fry got to his feet and waved at Skubal to let him know he was OK.

Fry was treated at Lutheran Medical Center before being transferred to the Cleveland Clinic.

Still, the Guardians have noted that Fry had some serious injuries that will take up to eight weeks to heal. The team said he sustained several facial and nasal fractures, though no surgery is expected at this time.

“It’s really tough,” Skubal told the media after the game. “I’ve already reached out to him. I’m sure his phone is blowing up. Just want to make sure he’s alright. Obviously, he seemed like he was OK coming off the field, and hopefully it stays that way. I know sometimes with those things, they can change, so hopefully he’s alright.

“But I look forward to hopefully at some point tonight or tomorrow morning getting a text from him and making sure he’s all good, because there’s things that are bigger than the game, and the health of him is more important than a baseball game.”

Fry is batting .171 with 23 RBIs, eight home runs, four doubles, and a .592 OPS in 146 at-bats so far this season and made the MLB All-Star Game last year.

He underwent reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in November and went back active on June 1. However, he has been limited to designated-hitter duties this season.

