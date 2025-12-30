The dispute that led to the Cowboys waiving longtime corner Trevon Diggs after their win over the Washington Commanders reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over holiday travel.

According to a report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Diggs, who is from the Washington, D.C. area, asked Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer if he could remain in D.C. following their Christmas Day victory over the Commanders. Diggs said that if he took the team charter back to Dallas, he would get on a plane to fly back to Washington anyway, so why bother?

This reasoning did not prevail with his head coach, who denied his request.

“We fly out as a team. We fly back as a team,” a team source said.

Diggs refused to board the plane and stayed behind.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Diggs has $531,045 left on his deal in 2025. However, his release will amount to a dead cap hit of $12 million.

“Diggs will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed and would not need to wait until March to sign with another team if he remains a free agent through the end of the regular season,” Pro Football Talk reports.

Drafted by the Cowboys in 2020, Diggs started the first six games for Dallas this year before ending up on IR. In another turn of bad luck, Diggs suffered a concussion at home. He returned to full-time duty two weeks ago.