VIDEO: Minnesota Timberwolves Fans Cheer After Man Yells ‘F*ck ICE’ During Moment of Silence for Renee Nicole Good

Minnesota Timberwolves fans cheered and applauded after a man yelled “f*ck ICE” during the team’s moment of silence for anti-ICE activist Renee Nicole Good during Thursday’s game.

The incident occurred just ahead of the Timberwolves game against the Cavaliers at the Target Center in Minneapolis, a day after a trained left-wing activist, Renee Nicole Good, was shot by an ICE agent after she tried to use her car to run him down.

The Timberwolves held the moment of silence in the pre-game portion of the night, according to TMZ Sports.

After the moment of silence was announced, one person in the stands yelled, “Go home, ICE,” and another screamed, “Fuck ICE.” The left-wing Minneapolis crowd seemed to love the affronts to the memorial moment as the stadium erupted in cheers and applause.

Good was killed on Wednesday while attempting to use her car to interfere with the movement of ICE vehicles. When she was asked to exit her car, videos show that she refused orders, then abruptly backed up, put the car in drive, and hit a federal law enforcement officer with her car. The officer responded by firing his weapon.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has sided with the ICE officer, saying his actions were justified.

“This vehicle was used to hit this officer,” Noem said on Thursday. “It was used as a weapon, and the officer feels as though his life was in jeopardy. It was used to perpetuate a violent act, and this officer took action to protect himself and to protect his fellow law enforcement officers.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston